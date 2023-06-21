Exclusive: One more Cinematographer turning Director

Several cinematographers from South have tested their luck as directors and ended up successful. The list has PC Sreeram,Teja, Guhan, KV Anand, Karthik Ghattamaneni and others. Talented cinematographer Shamdat worked for over 50 films as a cinematographer in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. His best works include Prasthanam, Sahasam, Devadas, Uppena and Virupaksha.

Shamdat is all set to make his directorial debut soon. He narrated a script to King Nagarjuna and got his nod. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening. Shamdat is focused on the script and he hasn’t signed any new film as cinematographer for now. Nagarjuna will produce this interesting film on Annapurna Studios banner. An official announcement will be made soon.