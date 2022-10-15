Prabhas’ Billa earnings to be donated for a Cause

Marking the occasion of the birthday of Prabhas, his super hit film Billa will have a grand re-release. The announcement was made recently and the 4K version of the film is getting ready. Massive shows are planned all over and the movie unit interacted with the media today. The entire earnings from the re-release will be donated to the UK India Diabetic Foot Foundation. Billa will release on October 23rd across the Telugu states and in overseas. Billa is a stylish action thriller that had Prabhas, Anushka, Krishnam Raju and Namitha in the lead roles.

Prabhas’ home banner Gopikrishna Movies produced Billa which is directed by Meher Ramesh. Manisharma’s music stood as the special attraction and Billa was the costliest film of Prabhas during that time and the film ended up as the biggest opener among the films of the actor. Prabhas is now a pan-Indian star and he is busy with multiple projects. Billa director Meher Ramesh said that they had plans to invite Krishnam Raju as the Chief Guest for the special screening of Billa on October 23rd but he passed away, unfortunately. He also revealed about the memories of the film during the shoot. Meher revealed that it was Prabhas’ idea to rope Krishnam Raju for an important role in Billa.