Three capitals only to create hatred among people, say TDP leaders

The ruling party leaders are giving the slogan on three capitals only to create hatred among the people of different regions, said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders here on Saturday.

At a round-table meeting held at this port city of Visakhapatnam, the president of the State unit of the party, Atchen Naidu felt that there is no clarity among the YSRCP leaders themselves who called for a ‘Garjana’. He is of the opinion that North Andhra witnessed development only during the TDP regime.

Former minister, Ayyannapatrudu asked as to why Ministers, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botsa Saytanarayana, are not now talking about the capital and said that properties worth over Rs 25,000 cr were mortgaged only for their own benefits.

Former minister, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, said that Amaravathi will continue to be the capital of the State and Dharamana Prasada Rao is stooping so low with regard to the Vizag Steel Plant.

Another former minister, Sujayakrishna Ranga Rao, stated that the ruling YSRCP had totally damaged the Haritha Resorts and the YSRCP is inciting hatred among the people in the name of three capitals.

The former MLA, Kuna Ravi Kumar, is of the opinion that there is no mention of three capitals in the Constitution and the intellectuals should realise the fact that which political party had developed the State.

Former minister, Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao, felt that Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing the state and violence and those who are in power resorting to ‘Garjana’ only amounts to this. He said that the Chief Minister, who is supposed to do justice to the people, is resorting to doing injustice to them.

MP and senior TDP leader, Rammohan Naidu, asked as to why the ruling party leaders are not opening their mouth on the railway zone and why they are not fighting for the special category status for the State.