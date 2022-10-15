Jagan’s Govt did nothing for North Andhra, says Nakka Ananda Babu

Ministers from North Andhra Pradesh, including Dharmana Prasada Rao, did nothing for the development of the region except illegally occupying very expensive lands in the port city of Visakhapatnam and other areas, said the TDP politburo member, Nakka Andanda Babu, on Saturday.

Ananda Babu told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that ruling party MP, Vijayasai Reddy, only headed the team of the land grabbers. Vijayasai Reddy, who is claiming that three capitals is the only solution for the development of the North Andhra region, has turned Visakhapatnam city as a centre for illegal occupation of lands, including the lands belonging to ex-servicemen and assigned lands worth a whooping Rs 40,000 cr, he stated.

“Even since this operation began, over 72,000 acres of land in the city changed hands under the supervision of Vijayasai Reddy,” Ananda Babu observed. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Assembly Speaker, Tammineni Seetharam, who always show false affection towards the region should tell the public what they have done for the area in the past three-and-half years, he asked.

Ananda Babu stated that Dharmana Prasada Rao, when he was holding the Revenue portfolio, issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 77 acres of ex-servicemen lands and these lands were grabbed by Dharmana’s wife, his brother Krishna Das and his son Manohar.

He said that the people from North Andhra no longer believe Jagan and his team and they do not have faith in his Government. The citizens of Visakhapatnam had already proved their commitment in 2019 itself, he said adding that they reposed faith in the TDP but not in the YSRCP.