Jana Sena activists attack Ministers’ vehicles in Visakha

In an unexpected development, Jana Sena activists damaged Ministers’ vehicles at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The incident happened when the ministers were returning from Visakhapatnam to the airport after participating in the Garjana programme.

The Jana Sena activists were waiting at the airport to receive the party chief Pawan Kalyan, who arrived in the city for a three-day programme. As the ministers’ vehicles reached the airport, the Jana Sena activists hurled stones and footwear at them.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh, R K Roja, former minister Perni Nani and TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy were in the vehicles when the incident happened. The vehicles were damaged as stones hit them.

The police intervened and dispersed the Jana Sena activists from the scene and created a way for the ministers’ vehicles to move forward. The police said that the miscreants were not identified yet but will go through the CCTV cameras later.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources, Ambati Rambabu, demanded that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and his brother K Nagababu apologise for the incident. He said that the Jana Sena activists resorted to violence in the presence of Pawan Kalyan and wondered what the Jana Sena chief was doing.

The Minister also alleged that Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu have come to Visakhapatnam on the same day when the decentralisation demand was increasing in the area and the Joint Action Committee was holding a massive rally in support of three capitals and decentralisation.

He alleged that the Jana Sena had planned to disturb the Garjana rally to help the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu politically.