Union Minister says no to three capitals in AP

Union Minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharana, on Saturday said that the Central government would not support the three capitals plan of Andhra Pradesh government. He said that there was no need for a state to have three capitals.

The Union Minister said that the ruling YSR Congress were eyeing Visakhapatnam only to loot the city. He said that the BJP had been exposing the corruption of the ruling YSR Congress leaders in Visakhapatnam and the Central leadership too is of the same view.

He took a dig at the YSR Congress for creating political dramas in the name of administrative capital at Visakhapatnam. He claimed that people of the region have not supported the demand except the YSR Congress leaders.

Muraleedharan said that the Central government is not ready to endorse the three capitals plans of the YSR Congress. He claimed that there was no additional value for three capitals in any state.

The Central minister said that the YSR Congress leaders found good market value for the lands in Visakhapatnam which is why they were running around the city. He claimed that the Central government had developed Visakhapatnam over the years and there was nothing for the YSR Congress to do now.

However, Muraleedharan maintained that the BJP as a political party and the Central government were not supporting the three capitals. He also claimed that AP BJP had extended support to Amaravati as the only capital for the state and maintained that the Central leadership of the party would also support the State’s agenda.