Salman Khan announces two films for 2023

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has slowed down after the coronavirus pandemic. He shelved some of the films and other projects are delayed. The top actor never missed an Eid release but he missed it this year. Salman Khan announced the release dates of two films for 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is currently under shoot is announced for Eid 2023 release. Farhad Samji is the director and Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde will be seen in other important roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a comic entertainer laced with family emotions and action. The shooting portions of this film will be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Salman Khan is also shooting for Tiger 3, the third installment of the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and the film is announced for Diwali 2023 release. Katrina Kaif plays the leading lady and Yash Raj Films are the producers. Tiger 3 was earlier planned for release on April 21st, 2023 but it is pushed to Diwali next year. The film presents Salman Khan as a RAW Agent named Tiger. Salman Khan kept the sequel of Kick on hold and he has other projects lined up.