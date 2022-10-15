Item Number Thaggedhe Le raises buzz on film

Thaggedhe Le is an upcoming Telugu film which is directed by Srinivas Raju of Dandupalyam fame and produced by Prem Kumar Pandey and PV Subba Reddy of Bhadra Productions. The upcoming drama has Naveen Chandra in the lead role.

The striking first look and teaser impressed people. Now Continuing the momentum makers released the first single. The special number creating magic in YouTube and on all social media platforms.

The special number titled Thaggedhe Le is the massiest folk song that is delight to both ears and eyes. Sizzling steps of Naina Ganguly and foot thumping beats of Charan Arjun making everyone groove. This song is sure a sensation in the masses. The song is crooned by Mohana Bhogaraju, Charan Arjun and Sharath Ravi.

With the song reaching everyone’s heart and minds the film gained buzz among the audience. Now everyone is eagerly anticipating for the upcoming content from the team.

According to the producers, Thaggedhe Le is a concept based crime thriller. Starring Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Ananya Sen Gupta, Ravi Shankar, Raja Ravindra, Naga Babu, Ayyappa Sharma and Prudhvi, the film is yet to lock its release date. Venkat Prasad is handling the cinematography whereas Garry BH is the editor of this film.