Prabhas has a new target with Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and the official release date of the film will be out soon. Prabhas will shift his focus towards Salaar, a big-budget action drama that will be directed by Prashanth Neel. The regular shoot commences from February and Prashanth Neel is keen to complete the project in quick schedules before summer. He also needs to take a small break for the release of KGF: Chapter 2.

As per the update, Salaar is aimed for Dasara release in all the Indian languages. An official announcement about the release date will be made soon. Disha Patani is rumored to play the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. Prabhas will have two back to back releases this year with Radhe Shyam and Salaar which is a great news for his fans.