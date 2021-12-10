Prabhas joins the sets of Project K

Prabhas signed a big-budget film for Nag Ashwin and the film underwent some excessive pre-production process for a year and a half. The shoot of the film commenced recently and Deepika Padukone joined the sets in Hyderabad. Prabhas joined the sets of Project K today and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Prabhas is said to have allocated bulk dates for the film. Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a crucial role in Project K which is the working title of the film.

Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this prestigious project that will have is theatrical release in 2023. The film will also have an international release told Nag Ashwin. Top technicians are on the board for the film. Prabhas is also shooting for Salaar, an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. Radhe Shyam is heading for release on January 14th, 2022.