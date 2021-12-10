Who will step into Bipin Rawat’s shoes?

The Modi government has reportedly begun the process of appointing another Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) in the wake of the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat. The government, which is keen on modernizing the army and making it ready for modern day battles, wants to appoint another CDS to continue the work begun by Gen Rawat. The government also feels that it is important to speed up the work of theatorisation of the Army Command and integration of the three forces for coordinated warfare against the enemy.

Highly placed sources say that the Cabinet meeting held in the wake of the chopper crash has discussed this issue. The government is of the firm opinion not to delay matters of defense and security. As of now two names are being heard. Vice-CDS air marshal Radhakrishna could be elevated to the post of the CDS. He enjoyed perfect synergy with Gen Rawat and worked in tandem to modernize the army. The other name being heard is that of the present Army chief Manoj Mukund Narawane. A decision on the new CDS is likely to be taken soon.

It may be recalled that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a chopper crash in the Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu. The CDS was en route to Wellington Defense Staff College to address the officers. The last rites of all the jawans would be held on Saturday in New Delhi.