Pic Talk: Samantha slays in Style

Tollywood actress Samantha is in news in the recent times for many reasons. Her portrayal as Raji from The Family Man 2 is making her bag several awards and she is even rushed with several exciting offers. For the Filmfare OTT Awards Event, Samantha nailed it in a specially designed black outfit. The actress posted some of her hot clicks on her Instagram page. Samantha nailed it in style for the event. The actress signed an International film along with two pan-Indian projects and Samantha is in talks for some interesting web-based projects that will be finalized soon.

