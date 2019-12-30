Prabhas lauds Mathu Vadalara

Mythri Movie Makers backed a small budget film Mathu Vadalara which released during Christmas. The film has been getting decent appreciation across the multiplexes. The other day, Koratala Siva watched the film and appreciated the attempt. Now Young Rebelstar Prabhas watched Mathu Vadalara in a special screening last evening and lauded the innovative attempt. He enjoyed the film thoroughly.

Mathu Vadalara is directed by Ritesh Rana and Sri Simha, Satya played the lead roles. The film opened with low occupancy but it managed to get decent footfalls over the weekend. The film is made on a shoestring budget of Rs 2 crores. Kaala Bhairava is the music composer.