Prabhas lauds Mathu Vadalara

By
Telugu360
-
0
Prabhas lauds Mathu Vadalara
Prabhas lauds Mathu Vadalara

Mythri Movie Makers backed a small budget film Mathu Vadalara which released during Christmas. The film has been getting decent appreciation across the multiplexes. The other day, Koratala Siva watched the film and appreciated the attempt. Now Young Rebelstar Prabhas watched Mathu Vadalara in a special screening last evening and lauded the innovative attempt. He enjoyed the film thoroughly.

Mathu Vadalara is directed by Ritesh Rana and Sri Simha, Satya played the lead roles. The film opened with low occupancy but it managed to get decent footfalls over the weekend. The film is made on a shoestring budget of Rs 2 crores. Kaala Bhairava is the music composer.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR