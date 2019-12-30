YCP MLA land grab in Telangana? Rs 100 Cr scam

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy (Kurnool district) is striking fear among the owners who bought plots in Yadadri temple town limits in Telangana. The MLA’s followers have dug up and installed name boards in their land at Sivapriyanagar-2 saying he is its owner since 1980. This incident has become a hot debate among the local people and also in political circles. It is because the land value is anywhere around Rs 100 Cr. The issue is all this land has already been developed as a layout and plots were sold out to individual buyers by some other real estate firm in the last one decade. Why has the MLA kept silent all these years if he is the true owner?

Interestingly, the original firm that sold these plots also belongs to Kurnool district. This has triggered fears whether the real estate firm is colluding with the MLA to cheat the plot owners.

Many YCP leaders are promoting their business interests in Hyderabad and Telangana thanks to the friendly relations between KCR and Jaganmohan Reddy. Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy is one step ahead as he once said that KCR would become CM of AP for one time. He also praises KTR a lot to get things done in official circles there. Common plot owners are facing serious problems from land grabbers after the ambitious Yadadri Temple Project led to skyrocketing land values there.