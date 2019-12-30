Raj Tarun left in deep shock

Young actor Raj Tarun did not score big in the recent times. He pinned all his hopes on Iddari Lokam Okate produced by Dil Raju. Leaving many in shock, the film even failed to recover the publicity costs leave about the film’s budget. Films like Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandaage and Mathu Vadalara raked decent revenues over the weekend but Iddari Lokam Okate remained low.

Raj Tarun failed to attempt new scripts and all his recent films were predictable and outdated. Tollywood audience badly rejected his recent film because of the pale attempts. His market too reached all-time low and his next films will struggle to recover the investments before release. Though Iddari Lokam Okate was made on a tight budget, Dil Raju will suffer losses as the film raked no theatrical shares. It’s high time for Raj Tarun to think twice before taking a call on his next projects. Else, he would be vanished.