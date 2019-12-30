Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter to be shot extensively in Mumbai

Young actor Vijay Devarakonda wrapped up his part for World Famous Lover and is on a break. He signed his next film titled Fighter in the direction of Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Devarakonda has been in talks with several Bollywood filmmakers and he is the one who made it a pan Indian project. Karan Johar came on to the board as one of the producers for Fighter. Janhvi Kapoor is roped in as the leading lady for Fighter.

The film was initially set in the backdrop of Hyderabad. But with the film turning a pan Indian film, Puri Jagannadh and his team decided to change the backdrop to Mumbai. Most of the film will be shot in and around Mumbai. Puri rented a lavish office in Mumbai recently and is finalizing the actors. Several Bollywood faces will have crucial roles. Even the budget of the film too has been doubled. Puri Jagannadh Karan Johar will jointly produce the film which will start rolling in January.