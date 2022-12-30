Prabhas makes fun of his Marriage

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is the special guest for the recent episode of Unstoppable 2. The episode of Prabhas will be streaming in two parts and the first one is aired on Aha from last night. Balakrishna questioned about the wedding plans of Prabhas and the top actor made fun of himself. He said that he is not fortunate of getting married. He also cracked a couple of jokes when Balayya asked about his wedding plans. During the conversation with Ram Charan on phone, Balakrishna cross-questioned about the queen in the life of Prabhas.

The actor also clarified that he is not in a relationship with anyone for now. Prabhas is occupied with the shoot of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film. All these films may head for release soon. He also completed the shoot of Adipurush and the film is aimed for 2023 release. Gopichand is the other guest for the latest episode of Unstoppable 2 with Prabhas.