Veera Simha Reddy Trailer Date & Venue Details

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass director Gopichand Malineni’s highly anticipated film Veera Simha Reddy is making huge noise with its promotional material. All three songs released so far by the makers became chartbusters. There is another song in the movie which will be released soon. Before that, the theatrical trailer of the movie will be launched.

The date and venue have been confirmed for the trailer launch. Veera Simha Reddy’s trailer will be released on January 6th in Ongole. Director Gopichand Malineni and the team is putting their best efforts to cut a well-balanced trailer that will show the mass and family elements in the movie.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the movie that features Shruti Haasan playing the female lead, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a crucial role.