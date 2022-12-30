Yash’s new Strategy for his Next

Kannada star Yash is the new pan-Indian actor of the country. After a sensational hit like KGF: Chapter 2, the entire nation is waiting for the next film of Yash. The actor remained calm and he has been spending ample time with his family. On the work front, the actor met several Kannada directors and the discussions are going on. The top actor promised to announce the details of his next film on January 8th on the occasion of his birthday.

Yash is not in the hangover of KGF. The actor is not in a mood to work with the top directors of the country. He is in the hunt for a script that has utmost potential and that can elevate him as an actor. He is also keen to work with Kannada directors. Yash also met couple of Bollywood and Tollywood directors, but nothing has materialized. Yash is in plans to take Kannada film industry to the pan-Indian level. He even expressed the same during some of his recent interviews.