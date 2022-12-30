Dil Raju’s stand creates a stir in Tollywood

Top producer Dil Raju is producing Varisu, a big-budget film that has Tamil Superstar Vijay in the lead role. Vamshi Paidipally is the director and the film is gearing up for January 12th 2023 release. He landed into controversies in the recent times because of his interviews and the statements. With Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy hitting the screens during the same season, Dil Raju blocking majority number of screens for Varisu created a stir. During some of his recent interviews, Dil Raju said that he will support his own film which is in the race instead of supporting Sankranthi biggies.

Dil Raju should have respected actors like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna who represent Tollywood. His words have created a stir across the Tollywood circles. Vijay’s market is growing for every film in Telugu but Dil Raju blocked more number of screens than required speculates Tollywood. Several top technicians and even actors are surprised by the strong statements made by Dil Raju. He should have been extra cautious as he is heading to clash with the actors who come from two top families of Telugu cinema. Dil Raju also said that he is keen to work with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna on several stages. He should have tightlipped and done his work instead of make public statements and giving unnecessary interviews when the release date is far.