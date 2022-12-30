Dhamaka First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Dhamaka has a very good first week with a worldwide distributor share of 22.70 Cr. The film has a good hold on weekdays especially on the first Monday owing to the partial holiday and it has shown a normal after-holiday drop on Tuesday and very steady thereafter. The film is yet to break even in some areas of A.P and it is expected to do that with a big holiday on Jan 1st. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr in the Telugu States overall and it has crossed that mark. Worldwide rights are valued at 22 Cr.

Area First Week Worldwide Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections Nizam 8.86 Cr 6.82 Cr Ceeded 3.44 Cr 2.87 Cr UA 2.68 Cr 2.02 Cr Guntur 1.24 Cr 1.07 Cr East 1.26 Cr 1.12 Cr Krishna 1.12 Cr 0.93 Cr West 0.88 Cr 0.73 Cr Nellore 0.60 Cr 0.45 Cr AP and TS 20.08 Cr 15.88 Cr (26.85 Cr gross) ROI 1.30 Cr 1 Cr (2.25 Cr) OS 1.30 Cr 0.90 Cr (2.30 Cr) Worldwide 22.68 Cr (31.40 Cr gross) 17.78 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)