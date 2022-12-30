Politics isn’t show biz; it’s rolling welfare, says Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said politics is all about keeping up promises and welfare but not publicity mongering.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Narsipatnam of Anakapalle district on Friday, the Chief Minister has drawn a contrast between his welfare governance with the previous Government that has betrayed all sections of people and Chandrababu Naidu’s craze for publicity at the cost of human lives.

Politics isn’t show business, film shootings, posing for cameras and drones but it is keeping up promises and rolling out welfare schemes, he said and reiterated that TDP did no good to the people but cheated all sections of society including employees, SCs, BCs, students, unemployed and DWACRA groups.

Stretching further the contrast between the welfare measures and the publicity mania of Chandrababu, the Chief Minister said that politics is sticking to assurances given in the election manifestos, stay committed to decentralization for balanced regional growth, striving to see smiles in every family of SCs, STs, BCs and the downtrodden of the society and changing the landscape of the rural economy with innovative schemes but not cinema shooting, acting, drama and other theatrics.

He remarked that the YSRCP is waging a war with a decayed political system controlled by the gang of four comprising Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son Pawan Kalyan and his friendly media. Unlike the TDP that cheated every section of the society, YSRCP would only do what it says and would say what it does. The Government would fulfil every promise made in the manifesto and make everyone feel proud for having a committed leader.

When we think of Chandrababu Naidu only two things, backstabbing and cheating, would come to our mind and the foster son, who came into politics fourteen years ago but failed to win even a single seat, is carrying Chandrababu Naidu on his shoulders and parroting his script.

People are wondering what misfortune has befallen them in the form of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan who always think of alternative states, alternative people and alternative wives.