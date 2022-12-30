Naidu to give his first sign on BC schemes if voted to power

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that he would give his first signature on the welfare of the BCs in the state if the party is voted to power in the 2024 elections. Addressing the people in Nellore district, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP would focus on BCs welfare.

He said that the party would come up with a series of welfare schemes for the BCs once the TDP formed the next government. He said that the BCs welfare was completely neglected by the present government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the BCs in the state are ready to give a return gift to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election. He claimed that BCs were coming in large numbers to the TDP’s meetings in the state these days. The presence of BCs for the TDP meetings shows the return of the party base, he asserted.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had given some corporations and nominated posts to the BCs but had not given funds and powers. He said Jagan had made the BCs a laughingstock which the BCs were realising.

The government had failed to support the BCs and their traditional professions. He said that the TDP would take care of every section of the society once it comes to power in the next election. He asked the BCs to wait for the good day to say bye bye to Jagan Mohan Reddy.