Nani30: Get Ready For New Year

Natural Star Nani has been busy with his own projects and production ventures. While he introduced his sister as a director with the web-series Meet Cute, he delivered a big hit with HIT-2. Nani who will next be seen in the mass action entertainer Dasara will be doing HIT 3 under his own banner.

Nani will be making a bigger announcement for the New Year. His 30th film has been announced officially today without disclosing many details of it. Mohan Cherukuri, Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy KS will be producing the movie together under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. This will be their first production venture.

They will announce the director and remaining details of Nani30 on January 1st at 4:05 PM. Nani can be seen busy with his phone in the announcement poster.