Jagan launches Rs 986 cr developmental works

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for a medical college and other developmental works worth Rs 986 crore on Friday. He unveiled the plaques of Rs 470 crore Yeleru and Tandava canals link project, Rs 500 crore Government Medical College to be built in 52.15 acres at Narsipatnam and Rs 16.60 crore road widening works on Narsipatnam highway.

Later, addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister said that the North Andhra region, neglected by the previous TDP regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front.

He said that the new medical college coming up with an annual admission capacity of 100 seats and the affiliated Nursing College having the same capacity, will cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas which were neglected by the TDP regime.

People who used to go to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment in the TDP rule will have a sigh of relief once the construction of the medical college, having a 630-bed IP (in patient) capacity is completed, he said and added that it would also change of shape of the Narsipatnam and its surrounding areas.

He asked people to visualize the development and other facilities that would be available in the health sector when the medical colleges at Narsipatnam, Paderu, Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram would be completed.

The Chief Minister said, with the construction of Yeleru and Tandava canals link project, an ayacut of 51465 acres under Tandava canal would be permanently stabilized while a new ayacut of 5600 acres under Yeleru left canal would come into operation.

Announcing that a Tribal University is also coming up soon in the area, he observed that he is feeling proud to launch various developmental works and hoped he would be able to launch more in future with people’s cooperation and God’s grace.