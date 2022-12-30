Nikhil bags a Golden Opportunity

Young actor Nikhil had a fantabulous 2022. The actor’s last movie Karthikeya 2 is a pan-Indian hit and the actor also hiked his fee. Nikhil’s recent movie 18 Pages received a mixed response from the audience. Impressed with the performance of Nikhil, Mega producer Allu Aravind offered a two-film deal with Nikhil. The actor is yet to give his complete nod and the discussions are on. Nikhil is in plans to take a call as per the scripts instead of inking deals for two films. He will also sign the films based on the scale, genre and the budgets.

Nikhil is also keen to hike his remuneration after the super success of Karthikeya 2. There is a solid non-theatrical business for the actor. The actor is done with his next film Spy which will release next year. He also signed a couple of projects that will be announced soon.