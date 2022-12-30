Buzz: Sita Ramam beauty to romance Nani?

Natural Star Nani is all set to announce his next project on the eve of New Year. The actor signed a romantic entertainer in the direction of a debutant. Cherukuri Mohan who was once a partner of Mythri Movie Makers floated his own banner and is making his debut as a producer with this film with Vyra Entertainments banner. The shooting formalities of the film will start early next year and an official announcement about the film will be made on January 1st. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in London and this romantic saga will be made on a big-budget.

Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is in talks to romance Nani in this untitled romantic entertainer. The performance of the actress has been appreciated widely in Sita Ramam. Though she is rushed with several offers, Mrunal hasn’t signed any Telugu film. The film will have its release during the second half of 2023. Nani will also take up the shoot of HIT 3 next year.