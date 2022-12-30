Jagan stopped Dagadarti, Ramayapatnam projects, says Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of stopping the airport at Dagadarti and port at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district.

Chandrababu Naidu who is currently touring the Nellore district addressed a meeting where he criticised the chief minister for not developing the seaport at Ramayapatnam and airport at Dagadarthi in the district.

He further alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not paid the compensation to the farmers who had given their lands for the Dagadarti airport. He interacted with the farmers and said that his priority would be to pay the compensation to the farmers of Dagadarti airport, after the 2024 general election.

Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined the development of the region with the ports and airports. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy had stopped the industrial corridor works around Krishnapatnam port.

The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no vision to develop the state. He said that the chief minister was more into destruction and vendetta politics. He appealed to the people to vote against Jagan Mohan Reddy and drive him away from the state in the next election.