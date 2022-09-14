Prabhas pushes the shoot of Salaar

Prabhas faced the biggest loss in his life. His uncle Krishnam Raju breathed his last on Sunday and Prabhas is shattered. The actor will take a long break to recover completely. A schedule of Salaar is planned in this month and it is now pushed after the demise of Krishnam Raju. The September schedule is pushed and Prabhas will resume the shoot of Salaar only in October. He informed the makers of Salaar about the same.

The other shooting schedules are also pushed and they will be rescheduled. Salaar is a high-voltage action drama that is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is announced for September 28th, 2023. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film releases during Sankranthi 2023. Om Raut is the director of this film. Prabhas is also shooting for Project K and he will soon kick-start the shoot of Maruthi’s film.