Some important updates on Brahmastra: Part Two

After a fabulous weekend, the weekday numbers of Brahmastra: Part One are not ready strong and the makers will stare at losses considering the massive stake involved. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji announced that the film will be made into a trilogy. There are discussions going on if the sequel would happen or if Karan Johar shelves the other parts. The second part is titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. Ayan Mukerji responded saying that the shoot commences soon and Brahmastra: Part Two will have its release in 2025. He said that the first installment is just an introduction and the second part will have many new roles and the film will be intense.

There are debates going on about who will essay the role of the lead antagonist Dev. Names like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are speculated. Brahmastra: Part Two will shift between the present and the past told Ayan Mukerji. The director is tightlipped about the casting for Brahmastra: Part Two. Ayan said that the script for the sequel is now ready. Like the first installment, the second part will also be high on VFX work. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles in Brahmastra: Part Two.