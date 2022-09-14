Sita Ramam Worldwide Closing Collections – Dq’s highest grosser

By
Telugu360
-
0
Sita Ramam worldwide collections
Sita Ramam worldwide collections

Sita Ramam Worldwide Closing Collections

Sita Ramam has ended up the majority of its run worldwide with a distributor share of 40 Cr. The Gross of the film stands at 90 Cr. This is the career biggest grosser for Duqluer Salman beating Mahanati & Kurup which were below 85 Cr. The film is a Blockbuster with an extraordinary run at the box office. Weekly drops for the film were around 40 percent which is rare these days. In fact, the gross of the film in the 5th week was par 4th week but the OTT release has hampered the run. It might add another 2-3 Cr gross here but that wouldn’t make much difference to the shares the distributor share percentage will be very low as it entered into the 6th week.

In Overseas markets, the film has collected a gross of 2.05 Million with 1.55 Million coming from North America alone.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaClosing Collections (all versions) Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend All India collectionsPre release Business
Nizam8.60 Cr5.40 Cr3.45 Cr2.25 Cr4Cr
Ceeded2.10 Cr1.45 Cr1.20 Cr0.65 Cr2Cr
Andhra9.50 Cr
6.75 Cr4.45 Cr2.60 Cr6Cr
AP/TS20.20 Cr
13.60 Cr9.10 Cr5.50 Cr
Karnataka0.65 Cr
TN0.90 Cr
Kerala0.90 Cr
North0.15 Cr
All India 8.10 Cr
ROI12.10 Cr8.10 Cr5 Cr1Cr
OS7.70 Cr
5.50 Cr3.50 Cr3Cr
Worldwide 40 Cr (90 Cr)27.20 Cr (61 Cr)17.60 Cr16Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here