Sita Ramam Worldwide Closing Collections – Dq’s highest grosser

Sita Ramam Worldwide Closing Collections

Sita Ramam has ended up the majority of its run worldwide with a distributor share of 40 Cr. The Gross of the film stands at 90 Cr. This is the career biggest grosser for Duqluer Salman beating Mahanati & Kurup which were below 85 Cr. The film is a Blockbuster with an extraordinary run at the box office. Weekly drops for the film were around 40 percent which is rare these days. In fact, the gross of the film in the 5th week was par 4th week but the OTT release has hampered the run. It might add another 2-3 Cr gross here but that wouldn’t make much difference to the shares the distributor share percentage will be very low as it entered into the 6th week.

In Overseas markets, the film has collected a gross of 2.05 Million with 1.55 Million coming from North America alone.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area Closing Collections (all versions) Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections first weekend All India collections Pre release Business Nizam 8.60 Cr 5.40 Cr 3.45 Cr 2.25 Cr 4Cr Ceeded 2.10 Cr 1.45 Cr 1.20 Cr 0.65 Cr 2Cr Andhra 9.50 Cr

6.75 Cr 4.45 Cr 2.60 Cr 6Cr AP/TS 20.20 Cr

13.60 Cr 9.10 Cr 5.50 Cr Karnataka 0.65 Cr TN 0.90 Cr Kerala 0.90 Cr North 0.15 Cr All India 8.10 Cr ROI 12.10 Cr 8.10 Cr 5 Cr 1Cr OS 7.70 Cr

5.50 Cr 3.50 Cr 3Cr Worldwide 40 Cr (90 Cr) 27.20 Cr (61 Cr) 17.60 Cr 16Cr