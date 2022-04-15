Prabhas responds about RRR and KGF: Chapter 2

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian star of the country and he is on a break currently. The actor for the first time responded about the super success of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. “We will soon see more and more pan-Indian films. The North and South film industries should work together and our filmmakers should focus on cross-Indian films. I watched RRR recently and I loved the film. I am happy that RRR is the third biggest hit of Indian cinema. Rajamouli is no longer a South Indian director and he is an Indian director” told Prabhas.

“I am quite happy for the super success of KGF: Chapter 2. I am working with Prashanth Neel and Salaar and I am a happy man. We should have more and more pan-Indian projects coming” told Prabhas. The actor will soon resume the shoot of Salaar which is half done with the shoot. The top actor underwent knee surgery recently and is taking rest. He will also join the next schedule of Project K very soon.