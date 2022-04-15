Vijay Deverakonda stands next to Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the only South Indian actor with more than 15 million followers on Instagram. Now, Tollywood young sensation Vijay Deverakonda joined the list after his Instagram page clocked 15 million followers. Allu Arjun has 16 million followers now and his Instagram family is fast expanding. Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger and the film releases in August. The actor recently commenced the shoot of Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganamana which will release next year. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a terrific craze among the youth and social media circles. The actor too is active and posts about his latest happenings on social media.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.