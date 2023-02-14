Prabhas’ thought provoking initiative

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. The pan-Indian star chargers hefty remuneration for his movies because of the pan-Indian image. He is lined up with Adipurush, Project K, Salaar (two parts) and Spirit. Leaving these, Prabhas is also working with Maruthi on an untitled film (the rumoured title is Raja Deluxe).

The latest buzz is that Prabhas has not charged any remuneration for this film (Raja Deluxe). He doesn’t want the film’s budget to be high and wants to give profits to the makers. He restricted the budget by zero remuneration and wants to give a good film for the audience. Prabhas will instead share the profits. This initiative of Prabhas definitely needs to be considered by the other heroes in the industry as well. As only the other heroes’ fee is more than 70% of the film’s budget, which is giving extremely high pressure for the movie makers of the Telugu industry.