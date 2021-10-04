Prabhas25: Sensational Announcement Loading

Pan Indian star Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and he is shooting for Salaar and Adipurush. Right after he is done with the shoot of these projects, Prabhas will kick-start the shoot of Project K. Prabhas is busy discussing about his future projects and the big announcement about his landmark film will be made soon. His 25th film will be announced officially on October 7th. Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct this prestigious pan-Indian project.

Top Bollywood production house T Series which is producing Prabhas’ Adipurush will bankroll the film in association with UV Creations. The big announcement will be huge news for the fans of Prabhas. The project is expected to commence shoot after Prabhas is done with the shoot of Project K. Prabhas is also in talks with Siddharth Anand for an action entertainer that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prabhas is also committed to Dil Raju for a film. The actor is now all set to announce a new lineup of projects very soon.