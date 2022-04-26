Prashant Kishore declines Congress offer

Prashant Kishore, the country most sought after political strategists announced on social media that he declined the offer given by Congress to join the party. Details as follows.

Prashant Kishore played instrumental role in bringing BJP into power in 2014 general elections and in bringing YSRCP into power in 2019 AP elections. In recent times there have been several attempts to bring PK as strategist to Congress party. Earlier attempts were foiled as Rahul Gandhi and PK got some creative differences about the approach to be followed. Later Priyanka Gandhi and co had resumed discussions with PK and convinced congress bigwigs to have PK as the main strategist for the party. However, Congress leaders asked PK to join the party officially. PK responded on this today. He wants to confine his role as strategist of the party rather than to expand it to become a political leader.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

We need to wait and see whether PK will be able to restore the prospects of grand old party in the upcoming elections.