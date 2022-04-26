Mega star Chiranjeevi made interesting comments on Pawan Kalyan during Acharya press meet today. Details as follows.

It is known news that Ram Charan is playing the role of Sidda in Acharya movie that is slated to release on 29th April. During the press meet event that is attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Koratala Siva, a reporter asked an interesting question that if Ram Charan had not taken up this role, whether the unit would have approached Pawan Kalyan for this role. He also asked whether Pawan would have suited for this role.

Chiranjeevi made interesting comments while answering this question. He told there are many actors who can do justice to this role but the emotion between Acharya and Sidda will melt the hearts of the audiences only if it is done by some one like Ram Charan who is his family member. Chiranjeevi added that such an emotion would have been felt by the audiences even if it is done by Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi said that, in case Ram Charan had not agreed for this role for any reason, Pawan Kalyan would have been the obvious choice for this role.

We need to wait and see how will this movie fare at box office.