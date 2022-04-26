Jagan may not ask for PK’s help in 2024 elections

YSR Congress Party may not sign another round of agreement with the election strategist Prashant Kishore’s iPAC. The agreement was over in the 2019 general elections where the party had recorded historic victory by winning 151 Assembly seats out of 175.

Chief Minister and the YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid huge amount to PK for the strategy. It is said that “Nenu Vinnanu – Nenu Unnanu” (I Heard you – I am here) and “Annostunnadu” (your brother is coming) were coined by the Prashant Kishore’s team for Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra.

Having won the election with a record majority, Jagan Mohan Reddy is not going to hire Prashant Kishore in the next elections. Interestingly, there are a handful of professional Public Relations Officers drawn from the iPAC currently working with Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Though there are more than a dozen journalists working with the government, most of them drawn from the Sakshi media house, the iPAC personnel are also working with him. However, they have left Prashant Kishore and have become Jagan’s team.

With power on hand and having spent three years in office, Jagan Mohan Reddy looks comfortable and does not want any strategist to retain power in the next election. It is said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is confident of winning the next election too with a huge margin.

As Telangana Rashtra Shamithi had signed MoU with the iPAC for the 2023 elections, the YSR Congress is not looking towards Prashant Kishore. It is said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is not looking forward to renewing his contract with iPAC for the next round of elections.

It is to be seen if he ropes in Prashant Kishore once again or will bank on his own team to retain power. He had already formed two teams – one in the government and the second in the party – to bring him better victory in the next election.