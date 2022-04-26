Megastar’s special gift for his Daughter

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working without breaks and his lineup of films surprised several young actors. His son Ram Charan floated a production house Konidela Production Company to produce films of Chiranjeevi. With Charan too much occupied with his commitments, Konidela Production Company is collaborating with active producers. Ram Charan decided to take a break as a producer for a while. Chiranjeevi has God Father, Bhola Shankar, Bobby’s film and Venky Kudumula’s film lined up.

As per the latest update, Chiranjeevi recently gave his nod to do a film for his elder daughter Sushmitha. She is producing interesting films and web series currently. Megastar promised to do a film for his daughter after the right script and the director are locked. An official announcement about the film will be made soon. Megastar will take no remuneration for the film. Sushmitha has been quite active in Tollywood from the past few years. She turned costume designer for Syeraa and she has been handling the dates of Megastar currently. Megastar’s film with Sushmitha will roll once he completes all his current projects.