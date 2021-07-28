Prashant Kishore teaches ‘Youth Mantra’ to Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, it appears , has shed his diffidence and became active once again. He is now moving very fast to set his house in order and reactivate the party setup. He is now planning to tour the whole country and meet the party workers. He now wants to capitalise on the growing unhappiness against Narendra Modi, who is in power for more than 7 years.

Rahul Gandhi always felt that youth should be promoted in the party and that the differences between various factions within the party should be quickly ironed out. Now that he has solved the dispute between Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Siddhu and appointed young Revanth Reddy as the PCC chief in Telangana, he is now planning to address similar issues in other states. He is said to be focusing on the Gehlot-Sachin Pilot dispute in Rajasthan. He is now planning to meet both CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

In fact, it was his inability to solve the dispute between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia that has led to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Now Jyotiraditya is a shining star in the BJP and is made a union minister. Sources in the Congress say that Rahul Gandhi is determined not to allow such developments in future. He is now trying to bring the warring factions in various states together and focus on the young leaders. Election wizard Prashant Kishore has reportedly told Rahul Gandhi to focus on the young leaders in the party. Rahul Gandhi, it is being reported, is doing as per the directions of Prashant kishore.

Soon, Rahul Gandhi is likely to undertake a nation-wide tour to reactivate the cadres. He is likely to involve more and more youth in the party affairs. He is also likely to promote young leaders within the party. Sources say that he has promoted young leaders as PCC chiefs in Kerala, Punjab and Telangana and is likely to bring in more young leaders in other states too. Let’s wait and watch if the youth mantra works for him.