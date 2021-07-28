Nani’s emotional speech about the Exhibition Industry

Natural Star Nani turned out to be the special guest of the evening for the pre-release event of Thimmarasu. The actor delivered an emotional speech and urged the governments to save the film industry. “The film industry is the most impacted. Due to the pandemic, the theatres are closed first and they are reopened in the last. All the prices of essential commodities have seen a huge rise over the years but there are restrictions about ticket pricing. Lakhs of families are directly and indirectly dependent on the exhibition industry. For Indians, watching films in theatres happens to be the major source of entertainment. We watch films in theatres with our families and friends” told Nani.

“Watching movies in theatres is safe as you can view the film without removing your facemasks which doesn’t happen in bars, pubs and restaurants. After the second wave, the Telugu exhibition industry is reopening with Thimmarasu and I hope there would be no third wave and Telugu cinema will return back to the track at the earliest” told Nani. Thimmarasu featuring Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar will release on July 30th in the theatres. Sharan Koppisetty is the director of this crime thriller.