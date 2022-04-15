Prashanth Neel: The New Hit Machine of Indian Cinema

Kannada director Prashanth Neel caught everyone’s attention with KGF: Chapter 1. The film was a big risk considering the budgets and box-office numbers of Kannada films. The film fared well and Prashanth Neel is now back with the sequel. KGF: Chapter 2 released yesterday and surpassed several biggies. It may not be digestible for many, but KGF: Chapter 2 is the biggest ever opener in the Hindi belt. Prashanth Neel and Yash are lauded for their efforts. Prashanth Neel’s vision, clarity and the way he handled KGF: Chapter 2 is appreciated from all the corners.

With just three films old, Prashanth Neel’s name is added to the list of talented and top directors. He is directing Salaar with Prabhas and the film too is carrying huge expectations. Young Tiger NTR will be a happy man as he will soon work with Prashanth Neel in his 31st film that will roll next year. Mythri Movie Makers already paid a hefty advance for the director. There are speculations that Salaar will be made in two parts and the makers are expected to make an announcement soon. The makers of KGF also hinted about the third installment and the project may materialize once Yash and Prashanth Neel are done with their current projects.