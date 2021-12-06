Prithviraj catches up with ‘Bheemla Nayak’ countepart Rana Daggubati

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday took to Twitter to post a picture with Telugu hero Rana Daggubati. The special picture was captured during the shoot of Prithviraj’s directorial ‘Bro Daddy’ in Hyderabad.

“Throwback to when #DanielShekhar met #KoshyKurien on the sets of #BroDaddy @RanaDaggubati #BhimlaNayak #BroDaddy”, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on his Twitter timeline, as he shared the special picture.

In the picture, both Prithviraj and Rana are seen smiling from ear to ear, as they have a heartfelt conversation on the sets of ‘Bro Daddy’. Rana Daggubati is reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role, in the upcoming movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’. ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, in which Prithviraj plays an important role.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role is named Koshi Kurien in ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, while Rana Daggubati reprises the negative role with the name Daniel Shekhar in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’. That is why Prithviraj mentioned, “Daniel Shekhar met Koshy Kurien”, as he shared the picture.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is slated for release on January 12, 2022. Helmed by Sagar K. Chandra, the team has Trivikram Srinivas, who penned the screenplay and dialogues. S.S. Thaman is the music composer and Surya Devara Naga Vamsi has produced the movie under Sithara Entertainments.

Nitya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma, and others appear in important roles in ‘Bheemla Nayak’.