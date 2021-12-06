Actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s Twitter account hacked

Actor and producer Radhika Sarathkumar on Monday said that her Twitter account had been hacked. Seeking to warn her followers, the well-known actress put up a post on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Hi my Twitter account is hacked, beware of content and messages. Thanks will try and get it rectified.”

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar too came to the aid of actress Radhika and helped her spread the word that her account had been hacked.

On Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Hi friends, my good friend and a huge powerhouse of talent @realradikaa account is hacked. A complaint has been raised and trying to solve the issue. She conveys her apologies for not being able to connect at the moment but promises to be back soon. Thanks for your support.”