Producer wanted for Balayya’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent offerings ended up as disasters and the actor recently started shooting for his next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The actor is focused on the film which is planned for July release this year. Balakrishna is said to have given his nod for one more project and veteran director B Gopal is on board as the director.

Balakrishna is extremely impressed with a script and he asked B Gopal to direct the film. The script work of the project is on and Balakrishna is in the hunt for the right producer who can bankroll the project. Though it happens to be a hit combination, B Gopal did not direct a film in the recent times. Balakrishna too is occupied with disasters and he is charging Rs 9 crores per film. Hence, no top producer is showing interest in the project. We have to wait to see who comes on board to bankroll Balakrishna and B Gopal’s film.