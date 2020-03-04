2 more test positive in Telangana, samples sent to Pune

Two more persons in Telangana have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run hospital but their samples were sent to Punes National Institute of Virology (NIV) for furthest testing.

Two days after Telangana reported first COVID-19 positive case, two persons were tested positive at Gandhi Hospital but the authorities sent their samples to NIV for confirmation.

Officials said one has travel history to Italy while the second is the contact of first COVID-19 positive case.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said 47 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and out of them 45 samples were found negative. “Two samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. The report is expected tomorrow. They are being kept in isolation at Gandhi Hospital,” he said.

The official said 45 persons who were negative were discharged and advised strict home isolation for 14 days.

The 24-year-old techie, who was tested positive on Monday, is stable and in isolation at Gandhi Hospital.