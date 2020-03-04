Jagan pushes NTR Housing poor beneficiaries into debts

The previous TDP government extended good subsidy to the poor families to construct own homes under the NTR Housing scheme. Over 10 lakh poor families came forward to utilise this. Most of their houses are completed and some of them are partially completed. They have spent their personal funds by taking loans from private lenders. But now, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is not giving subsidy to them. These arrears now come to about Rs. 300 Cr all over the state.

The poor families are now under lot of pressure for repayment of loans. They are left in a serious debt trap because of the indifference of the YCP government. They have made representations to local officials, Grama Secretariats, Tehsildars and even in Spandana programmes in the District Collectorates. But there was no positive response to them.

As many as 2.6 lakh housing beneficiaries have fully completed their houses. Their condition has become even more pitiable as the private lenders are threatening to take over their houses. These poor beneficiaries are approaching YCP leaders saying that they have voted for YCP in the last elections. But their plea is being ignored just because CM Jagan Reddy is mercilessly against continuing any programme implemented by Chandrababu Naidu.