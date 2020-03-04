Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is busy wrapping up the shoot of Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is announced for summer release. Though Naga Chaitanya’s next is planned to be directed by Parasuram, the project is now kept on hold and an announcement would be made soon. Naga Chaitanya in this meanwhile is said to have zeroed in two new projects. One of them will be directed by Nandini Reddy.

Naga Chaitanya also gave his nod for Manam fame Vikram Kumar and this romantic action entertainer is titled Thank You. Top producer Dil Raju will bankroll the project and Vikram Kumar is ready with the bound script. If things happen as per the plan, the regular shoot commences during the second half of this year. More details will be announced officially by the makers.