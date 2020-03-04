Jagan deals yet another blow to Amaravathi!

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is hell bent on ‘killing’ Amaravathi capital city, even since he became CM in May 2019, has dealt yet another big blow to Amaravathi.

Jagan has reportedly decided to scrap Anatapur-Amaravathi Greenfield express highway project.

The project was launched by previous TDP government to connect Amaravathi capital city with Rayalaseema region by laying express highway.

Jagan is learnt to have decided to remove Amaravathi from this project and confine the highway only from Anantapur to Chilakaluripeta in Guntur.

At a time, when farmers in Amaravathi capital region are strongly protesting against Jagan’s decision to shift Amaravathi capital and create three capitals for AP, the CM has taken another decision to cut express highway project in Amaravathi and cut the express highway road linkage between Amaravathi and Rayalaseema.

However, Jagan is trying to blame the AP’s financial crisis for scrapping the highway project saying that AP cannot afford to bear costs for land acquisition for this project.

Despite Centre agreeing to bear 50% of total Rs 25,000 crore project cost, Jagan reportedly said that AP government cannot afford even the remaining 50% cost due to present financial crisis.