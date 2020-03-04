Jagan’s “Ugadi strategy” behind sudden local bodies elections!

YSRCP supremo and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced to complete elections for all local bodies in Andhra Pradesh within a month all of a sudden.

What prompted Jagan to take this decision all of a sudden?

Political analysts see Jagan’s ‘Ugadi strategy’ behind this sudden decision.

Jagan has announced to distribute 25 lakh house sites to poor for free in AP on the occasion of Ugadi.

Ugadi falls on March 25 and Jagan wants polling for local bodies to be held between March 27 and April 5.

Jagan believes that distributing 25 lakh house sites for poor in AP will create “YSRCP wave” in all the districts just ahead of polling and help YSRCP to win the local body elections.

Moreover, local leaders are creating panic among AP voters that if they do not vote for YSRCP or if YSRCP loses in polls, people will lose their plots.

This is similar to KCR’s strategy to win GHMC elections. Just before GHMC elections, KCR handed over 400 2BHKs for poor in Hyderabad. Local TRS leaders created fears that if TRS wins GHMC polls, all the poor will get 2BHK flats for free and if TRS loses, the 2BHKs scheme will be stopped. It worked out and TRS won with absolute majority in GHMC polls.

Now, Jagan is replicating this model by replacing 2BHK flats with house sites.

It remains to be seen whether Jagan succeeds in this attempt to win local body polls in AP.